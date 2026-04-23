Jose Berrios Injury: Sharp in second rehab start

Berrios (elbow) struck out five over four shutout innings Wednesday in a rehab start with Single-A Dunedin. He scattered three hits and didn't issue a walk.

Per Mitch Bannon of The Athletic, Berrios topped out at 94.6 miles per hour and averaged 93.5 mph with his fastball, a tick above his average from the 2025 season. Berrios now has two outings under his belt with Dunedin and will likely join a higher-level affiliate for his next start as he continues to get stretched back out after opening the season on the shelf due to a minor stress fracture in his elbow. The right-hander tossed 55 pitches Wednesday, so he may need two more starts in the minors before potentially returning from the injured list and joining the Toronto rotation.