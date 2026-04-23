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Jose Berrios Injury: Sharp in second rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Berrios (elbow) struck out five over four shutout innings Wednesday in a rehab start with Single-A Dunedin. He scattered three hits and didn't issue a walk.

Per Mitch Bannon of The Athletic, Berrios topped out at 94.6 miles per hour and averaged 93.5 mph with his fastball, a tick above his average from the 2025 season. Berrios now has two outings under his belt with Dunedin and will likely join a higher-level affiliate for his next start as he continues to get stretched back out after opening the season on the shelf due to a minor stress fracture in his elbow. The right-hander tossed 55 pitches Wednesday, so he may need two more starts in the minors before potentially returning from the injured list and joining the Toronto rotation.

Jose Berrios
Toronto Blue Jays
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