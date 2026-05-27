Jose Berrios headshot

Jose Berrios Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2026 at 11:02am

The Blue Jays transferred Berrios (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

The transaction clears space on the 40-man roster for Connor Seabold, who was acquired via trade with Detroit. Berrios is out for the rest of this season and a big chunk of 2027 after having Tommy John surgery last week.

Jose Berrios
Toronto Blue Jays
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