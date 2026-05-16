Jose Berrios Injury: Slated for surgery
Berrios will undergo surgery to repair his right elbow Wednesday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
The primary focus of the procedure will be to repair the stress fracture in his elbow, though there is also concern about possible ligament damage. More will be known regarding his return timeline following the procedure, though ligament repair would likely rule him out for the remainder of the season.
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