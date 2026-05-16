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Jose Berrios Injury: Slated for surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Berrios will undergo surgery to repair his right elbow Wednesday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

The primary focus of the procedure will be to repair the stress fracture in his elbow, though there is also concern about possible ligament damage. More will be known regarding his return timeline following the procedure, though ligament repair would likely rule him out for the remainder of the season.

Jose Berrios
Toronto Blue Jays
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