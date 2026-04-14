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Jose Berrios Injury: Starting rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Berrios (elbow) will report to Single-A Dunedin on Wednesday to begin a rehab assignment, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The veteran right-hander is scheduled to throw about 50 pitches across three innings, and he may not require a lengthy rehab assignment before being cleared to come off the injured list. Berrios didn't seem to have a guaranteed rotation spot during spring training given Toronto's offseason additions, but he should get that opportunity based on the injuries the Blue Jays have dealt with early this season.

Jose Berrios
Toronto Blue Jays
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