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Jose Berrios Injury: Undergoes Tommy John surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Berrios underwent a full Tommy John surgery Wednesday in addition to having a stress fracture repaired, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

The Blue Jays and Berrios went into the operation unsure whether the pitcher would require a ligament repair, and as it turns out he required a full UCL procedure. Berrios has been sidelined all season with elbow problems and will now likely be shelved at least until the second half of the 2027 campaign.

Jose Berrios
Toronto Blue Jays
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