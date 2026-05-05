Jose Berrios Injury: Undergoing MRI on elbow

Berrios will undergo an MRI on his right elbow after he felt more sore than normal following his rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Brian Murphy of MLB.com reports.

Berrios -- who is coming back from a stress fracture in his elbow -- was roughed up for seven earned runs on six hits and four walks across 3.2 innings in the outing. More will be known about his status after the MRI results are in, but even if he's cleared of any additional damage, Berrios' return to the Blue Jays' active roster doesn't appear imminent. Eric Lauer will continue to hold down a spot in the Toronto rotation.