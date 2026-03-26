Jose Berrios Injury: Will throw off mound this week

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Thursday that Berrios (elbow) will throw off the mound before the end of this week, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Berrios was diagnosed last week with a stress fracture in his right elbow, but he and the Blue Jays are hopeful that the hurler will be able to pitch through the injury. The right-hander hasn't made a game appearance in three weeks, so even if things go smoothly with his elbow, Berrios will need time to get built up before Toronto considers him for its rotation.