Jose Berrios Injury: Will visit doctor Tuesday
Berrios will have an in-person visit with a doctor Tuesday to evaluate his elbow inflammation, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Dr. Keith Meister has viewed Berrios' MRI, but the veteran right-hander will meet with the doctor in person to determine the best course of action. Berrios dealt with elbow inflammation and a biceps issue down the stretch last season. The 31-year-old has started three games this spring, registering a 3.38 ERA and 7:4 K:BB across 10.2 innings.
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