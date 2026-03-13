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Jose Berrios Injury: Will visit doctor Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Berrios will have an in-person visit with a doctor Tuesday to evaluate his elbow inflammation, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Dr. Keith Meister has viewed Berrios' MRI, but the veteran right-hander will meet with the doctor in person to determine the best course of action. Berrios dealt with elbow inflammation and a biceps issue down the stretch last season. The 31-year-old has started three games this spring, registering a 3.38 ERA and 7:4 K:BB across 10.2 innings.

Jose Berrios
Toronto Blue Jays
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