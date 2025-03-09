Jose Berrios News: Makes third spring start
Berrios allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one over four innings during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.
The veteran right-hander allowed just one run across his first two appearances of the spring, but Brandon Lowe tagged him for a three-run homer during the third inning Sunday. After posting a 3.60 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 153:54 K:BB across 192.1 innings last season. Berrios is locked in as a mid-rotation starter for Toronto, though his career-worst 7.2 K/9 in 2024 will limit his upside if repeated.
