Jose Berrios News: Pitched through biceps injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Berrios revealed Monday that he pitched through a biceps tendon injury throughout the 2025 season, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Berrios admitted that he was already feeling less than 100 percent health-wise during spring training last year, but he didn't find out until September following an MRI that he had a biceps tendon issue. The righty wound up making 30 starts for the seventh consecutive non-COVID season, but he had a 5.15 ERA after the All-Star break and was demoted to the bullpen late in the year. Berrios said Monday that he's fully healthy now, and he is the leading candidate to serve as the Blue Jays' fifth starter while Shane Bieber (forearm) recuperates.

