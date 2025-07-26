Jose Berrios News: Pockets win in quality start

Berrios (7-4) picked up the win Friday in a 6-2 victory over the Tigers, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.

The veteran righty needed 85 pitches (54 strikes) to record his 13th quality start of the season, and sixth in 10 outings since the beginning of June. Over that stretch, Berrios has produced a 3.79 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 43:16 K:BB through 57 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Baltimore.