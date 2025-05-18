Fantasy Baseball
Jose Berrios headshot

Jose Berrios News: Settles for no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Berrios did not factor in the decision during Sunday's loss to Detroit. He yielded two runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four.

Berrios wasn't at his sharpest and had to work out of a few jams during his quality start. He coughed up a two-run double to Spencer Torkelson in the first inning before delivering five scoreless frames. Berrios has turned in five quality starts this season and four over his last six appearances. During that six-start stretch, he's produced a 3.57 ERA, dropping his season number to 4.19 across 58 innings. Berrios is projected to start in Tampa Bay next weekend.

Jose Berrios
Toronto Blue Jays
