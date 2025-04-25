Fantasy Baseball
Jose Berrios headshot

Jose Berrios News: Yields no runs in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Berrios did not factor into the decision in Friday's 4-2 win over the Yankees, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out four in 5.1 scoreless innings.

Berrios retired the side in the first two innings, and while he allowed two baserunners in each of the next three frames, he was able to escape without giving up a run. He generated only five whiffs while tossing 89 pitches (55 strikes) and was two outs shy from registering his third quality start of the season. Berrios has a 4.24 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over 34.0 innings, but his 15 walks issued is tied for second-most in the American League behind Carlos Rodon (18). Berrios is in line to start against the Red Sox at home next week, and the last time he faced Boston on April 7 he allowed just one run in seven innings.

Toronto Blue Jays
