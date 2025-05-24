Jose Berrios News: Yields three runs in first frame

Berrios (1-2) took the loss against the Rays on Saturday, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out three across six innings.

Berrios allowed only four baserunners in Saturday's start, but three of them came around to score in the first inning on a three-run home run from Junior Caminero. Berrios retired 16 of the next 17 batters he faced and earned the quality start, but he couldn't avoid the loss as the Blue Jays' batters were limited to one run. He has six quality starts this season -- four of which have come over his last five outings -- but has only one win to his name. Berrios is lined up to face off against the Athletics at home next week.