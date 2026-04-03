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Jose Butto Injury: Diagnosed with blood clot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Butto was diagnosed with a blood clot in his right arm and will undergo a procedure Friday to remove it, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Butto exited his appearance Wednesday alongside a trainer before landing on the injured list Thursday with right forearm fatigue. The Giants haven't announced a timeline for the 28-year-old's return, but he's now likely to spend far more time on the injured list than the 15-day minimum.

Jose Butto
San Francisco Giants
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