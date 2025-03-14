Jose Butto Injury: Managing groin issue
Butto has been sitting out due to a minor groin injury but is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander made four appearances in spring training prior to the injury and gave up a run on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks over 3.2 innings. Assuming Butto is able to avoid a setback, it doesn't appear the injury will affect his availability for Opening Day.
