Jose Butto Injury: Moves to 60-day IL

The Giants transferred Butto (arm) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Butto has already been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery Saturday to repair an artery in his arm, so moving to 60-day IL has no impact on his timeline. He'll cede his spot on the 40-man roster to Eric Haase, who was selected from Triple-A Sacramento to replace Daniel Susac (elbow) on the active roster.