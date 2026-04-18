Jose Butto Injury: Out for season
Butto underwent surgery Saturday to repair an artery in his right arm, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Butto previously had a blood clot removed from his arm, and his latest procedure will require 5-to-6 months of rehab, meaning he won't be able to make it back before the end of the season. He'll end 2026 with five earned runs allowed over just two innings.
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