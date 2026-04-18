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Jose Butto Injury: Out for season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Butto underwent surgery Saturday to repair an artery in his right arm, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Butto previously had a blood clot removed from his arm, and his latest procedure will require 5-to-6 months of rehab, meaning he won't be able to make it back before the end of the season. He'll end 2026 with five earned runs allowed over just two innings.

Jose Butto
San Francisco Giants
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