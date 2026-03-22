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Jose Butto News: Allows homer in exhibition game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Butto took the loss in Sunday's 2-1 exhibition defeat to Triple-A Sacramento, allowing one earned run on two hits, including one home run, while striking out two.

Butto entered in the eighth inning and surrendered a home run to the first batter he faced, and he also gave up a single before escaping the inning. The right-hander appeared in only three Cactus League games but pitched for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic this spring, during which he allowed one hit while striking out one in 5.2 scoreless innings over five outings. Butto began the 2025 campaign with the Mets but was traded to San Francisco in late July. Over 21 relief appearances with the Giants last season, the 28-year-old recorded a 4.50 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 17:10 K:BB in 20 innings.

Jose Butto
San Francisco Giants
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