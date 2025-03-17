Jose Butto News: Available in relief Monday
Butto (groin) is listed as an available relief option for Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays, Manny Gomez of NJ.com reports.
Butto hasn't made any appearances since March 7 while tending to a minor groin injury, but after throwing a bullpen session over the weekend without issue, he looks like he'll be incorporated into the Mets' spring pitching schedule Monday. The 26-year-old right-hander should have an inside track on a spot in New York's Opening Day bullpen after submitting a 2.55 ERA and 1.07 WHIP while striking out 79 batters over 74 innings during the regular season in 2024.
