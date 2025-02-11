Jose Butto News: Staying in bullpen

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Tuesday that Butto will remain in the team's bullpen, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Butto made seven starts for the Mets in 2024 and has been a starter throughout the minors, but he found his niche in the bullpen down the stretch last season, collecting a 2.00 ERA and 41:17 K:BB over 36 regular-season innings. The righty will be tasked with getting some key outs in a setup role.