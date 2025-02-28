Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Caballero headshot

Jose Caballero Injury: Could play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Friday that Caballero (foot) is "moving around much better" and could return to Grapefruit League play Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Caballero had to depart Thursday's contest against the Tigers after fouling a ball off his left foot, but X-rays came back clean and his absence will be brief. The 28-year-old is pegged for a utility role with Tampa Bay this season.

Jose Caballero
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now