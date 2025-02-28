Jose Caballero Injury: Could play Saturday

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Friday that Caballero (foot) is "moving around much better" and could return to Grapefruit League play Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Caballero had to depart Thursday's contest against the Tigers after fouling a ball off his left foot, but X-rays came back clean and his absence will be brief. The 28-year-old is pegged for a utility role with Tampa Bay this season.