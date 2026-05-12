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Jose Caballero Injury: Dealing with finger fracture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

The Yankees placed Caballero on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to a right middle finger fracture.

Caballero suffered the injury during Sunday's loss to the Brewers on a dive back into first base. It's unclear exactly how long the 29-year-old will be sidelined, but he'll be eligible to be reinstated from the IL on May 21. Anthony Volpe was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move and is likely to step in as New York's primary shortstop.

Jose Caballero
New York Yankees
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