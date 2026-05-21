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Jose Caballero Injury: Expected to be activated Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Caballero (finger) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Caballero is on track to return to action just one day after what would've been a minimum stay on the injured list with a right middle-finger fracture. The 29-year-old didn't require a minor-league rehab assignment, and he'll likely slot in as New York's everyday shortstop once again moving forward, making Anthony Volpe's role uncertain in the near future. Outfielder Spencer Jones and relief pitcher Yovanny Cruz were optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Blue Jays, making room for Caballero and starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (elbow) to be reinstated from the injured list Friday.

Jose Caballero
New York Yankees
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