Jose Caballero Injury: Leaves after fouling ball off foot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Caballero was removed from Thursday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Tigers after fouling a ball off his foot, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Teams are always overly cautious at this stage of spring training, so it's possible this is nothing to worry about. However, it's not yet clear whether Caballero might need to undergo tests. The Rays should offer an update on his condition shortly.

