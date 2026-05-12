Jose Caballero Injury: Move to IL incoming
The Yankees plan to place Caballero (finger) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.
The 29-year-old sustained the right middle finger injury Sunday in Milwaukee while diving back into first base, and he'll be unavailable for at least the next week-plus. Caballero was sent for an MRI, but his return timeline isn't known since the imaging results have yet to be reported. Anthony Volpe is being called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to step in as New York's primary shortstop.
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