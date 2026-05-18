Jose Caballero Injury: Plays catch Monday
Caballero (finger) played catch Monday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Caballero also did some fielding drills in recent days, but this was the first time he'd done any throwing since he was diagnosed with a right middle finger fracture. Yankees manager Aaron Boone reiterated Monday that Caballero still has a chance to be activated Thursday when first eligible, but that will depend on how things go in the next couple days. Caballero is expected to reclaim the team's starting shortstop job when he returns, which will likely push Anthony Volpe back to the minors.
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