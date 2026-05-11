Jose Caballero headshot

Jose Caballero Injury: Sent for MRI on injured finger

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Caballero will undergo an MRI after injuring his right middle finger while diving back into first base during Sunday's game in Milwaukee, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Caballero is optimistic nothing is broken, but more clarity on his status will be gained after the MRI results are in. Max Schuemann is starting at shortstop Monday in Baltimore in Caballero's place. However, if Caballero winds up requiring an extended absence, the Yankees would likely recall Anthony Volpe from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Jose Caballero
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Caballero See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Caballero See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago
Week 4 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 4 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
20 days ago