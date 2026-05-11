Jose Caballero Injury: Sent for MRI on injured finger
Caballero will undergo an MRI after injuring his right middle finger while diving back into first base during Sunday's game in Milwaukee, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
Caballero is optimistic nothing is broken, but more clarity on his status will be gained after the MRI results are in. Max Schuemann is starting at shortstop Monday in Baltimore in Caballero's place. However, if Caballero winds up requiring an extended absence, the Yankees would likely recall Anthony Volpe from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
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