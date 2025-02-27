Jose Caballero Injury: X-rays negative

Caballero said after Thursday's Grapefruit League game against Detroit that X-rays on his left foot came back negative, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Caballero was forced to leave Thursday's contest after fouling a ball off his foot, but he managed to escape the incident with just a bruise and doesn't expect to miss more than a few days. Once the regular season begins, the 28-year-old is expected to work in a reserve role as an infielder and possibly a corner outfielder.