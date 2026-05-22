Jose Caballero News: Activated from IL, starting at SS

The Yankees activated Caballero (finger) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Caballero missed just 11 days with a fractured right middle finger, and he's back in the lineup at shortstop, hitting seventh, against the Rays on Friday. Anthony Volpe will head to the bench for the Yankees. Caballero has slashed .259/.320/.400 with four home runs, 13 RBI, 18 runs scored, 13 stolen bases and an 8:29 BB:K across 147 plate appearances this season.