Jose Caballero headshot

Jose Caballero News: Appears in game off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Caballero (elbow) entered Thursday's game against the Rangers as a defensive replacement and fouled out in his lone plate appearance.

Caballero didn't start the game due to some swelling in his left elbow as a result of a hit-by-pitch Wednesday. He's fine, though, and is expected to be available to play Friday as the Yankees open up a road trip in Milwaukee.

Jose Caballero
New York Yankees
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