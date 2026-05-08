Jose Caballero News: Appears in game off bench
Caballero (elbow) entered Thursday's game against the Rangers as a defensive replacement and fouled out in his lone plate appearance.
Caballero didn't start the game due to some swelling in his left elbow as a result of a hit-by-pitch Wednesday. He's fine, though, and is expected to be available to play Friday as the Yankees open up a road trip in Milwaukee.
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