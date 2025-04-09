Fantasy Baseball
Jose Caballero

Jose Caballero News: Blasts grand slam Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Caballero went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Angels.

Cabellero jumped on the first pitch from Yusei Kikuchi in the first inning, launching a grand slam to give the Rays an early 4-0 lead. It was Cabellero's first home run of 2025, and the 28-year-old has started the season 5-for-19 with four walks, two stolen bases, one home run and seven RBI.

