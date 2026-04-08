Jose Caballero News: Getting rest day Wednesday
Caballero is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Athletics.
Caballero started each of the first 10 games this season at shortstop, but he'll get some rest Wednesday. Ryan McMahon is making his first-ever professional start at shortstop, while Amed Rosario will handle third base for the Yankees.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Caballero See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 53 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 44 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Top 10 Spring Training Job Battle Winners14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Caballero See More