Jose Caballero headshot

Jose Caballero News: Getting rest day Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Caballero is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Athletics.

Caballero started each of the first 10 games this season at shortstop, but he'll get some rest Wednesday. Ryan McMahon is making his first-ever professional start at shortstop, while Amed Rosario will handle third base for the Yankees.

Jose Caballero
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Caballero See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Caballero See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Chris Morgan
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Chris Bennett
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Top 10 Spring Training Job Battle Winners
MLB
Top 10 Spring Training Job Battle Winners
Rotowire Staff
14 days ago