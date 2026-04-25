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Jose Caballero News: Homer, stolen base Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2026 at 2:51pm

Caballero went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Saturday's win over the Astros.

Caballero was one of two Yankees who recorded three hits in this win, pushing his hitting streak to seven games in the process. The 29-year-old also made his presence felt on the basepaths with his 10th stolen base of the campaign. During his ongoing seven-game hit streak, Caballero has four multi-hit performances while batting 12-for-28 (.429 average) with two homers, three RBI, six runs scored and a stolen base.

Jose Caballero
New York Yankees
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