Jose Caballero News: Homer, stolen base Saturday
Caballero went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Saturday's win over the Astros.
Caballero was one of two Yankees who recorded three hits in this win, pushing his hitting streak to seven games in the process. The 29-year-old also made his presence felt on the basepaths with his 10th stolen base of the campaign. During his ongoing seven-game hit streak, Caballero has four multi-hit performances while batting 12-for-28 (.429 average) with two homers, three RBI, six runs scored and a stolen base.
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