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Jose Caballero News: Homers, steals Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Caballero went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Saturday's win over the Astros.

Caballero was one of two Yankees who recorded three hits in this win, as Ben Rice also had three knocks, and this three-hit performance pushed his hitting streak to seven games. That was not all, though, as Caballero also made his presence felt on the basepaths with his 10th stolen base of the campaign. During his ongoing seven-game hitting streak, Caballero has four multi-hit performances while hitting 10-for-28 (.357) with two homers, three RBI, six runs scored and a stolen base.

Jose Caballero
New York Yankees
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