Jose Caballero headshot

Jose Caballero News: Homers, swipes bag Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Caballero went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, an additional run, a double and a stolen base Monday in an 11-10 win over the Angels.

Aaron Judge and Trent Grisham homered twice apiece for New York, and the light-hitting Caballero also got in on the fun with a two-run blast to left field in the second inning. The utility man has racked up two doubles and a long ball along with five RBI over his past three games, going 4-for-13 during that span. Caballero also swiped his sixth bag of the season Monday, and he's tied for seventh in MLB in that category.

Jose Caballero
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Caballero See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Caballero See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Chris Bennett
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago