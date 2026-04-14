Jose Caballero News: Homers, swipes bag Monday
Caballero went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, an additional run, a double and a stolen base Monday in an 11-10 win over the Angels.
Aaron Judge and Trent Grisham homered twice apiece for New York, and the light-hitting Caballero also got in on the fun with a two-run blast to left field in the second inning. The utility man has racked up two doubles and a long ball along with five RBI over his past three games, going 4-for-13 during that span. Caballero also swiped his sixth bag of the season Monday, and he's tied for seventh in MLB in that category.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Caballero See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 59 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 410 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Caballero See More