Jose Caballero News: In Saturday's lineup

Caballero (foot) is in the lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After fouling a pitch off his foot Thursday, Caballero was sent for X-rays, which were negative. He is now ready to return to action, so it does not seem as though his preparations for the start of the season will be affected. Caballero led the American League in steals last season with 44, but he was also caught 16 times, and he may have a tough time repeating last season's playing time given his career .305 OBP.