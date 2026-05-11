Jose Caballero headshot

Jose Caballero News: Not in Monday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Caballero is absent from the lineup for Monday's contest in Baltimore.

Caballero missed a start last week with swelling in his left elbow that was as a result of a hit-by-pitch. He returned to the lineup for the three games after that, however, so this appears to be a simple day off. Max Schuemann will play shortstop and bat eighth for the Yankees.

Jose Caballero
New York Yankees
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