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Jose Caballero News: Not in Saturday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Caballero is not in the Yankees' starting lineup against the Athletics on Saturday.

Caballero went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's series opener, but he'll get a breather for Saturday night's contest. Anthony Volpe will start at shortstop and bat ninth.

Jose Caballero
New York Yankees
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