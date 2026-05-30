Jose Caballero News: Not in Saturday's lineup
Caballero is not in the Yankees' starting lineup against the Athletics on Saturday.
Caballero went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's series opener, but he'll get a breather for Saturday night's contest. Anthony Volpe will start at shortstop and bat ninth.
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