Jose Caballero News: Notches clutch hits vs. former club
Caballero went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Saturday's extra-inning loss to Tampa Bay.
Caballero twice rose to the occasion late in the game, rapping a double to left field in the eighth inning to produce two runs and adding a run-scoring single in the 10th. It was a much-needed outcome for the speedy utility man, as he entered Saturday having gone just 1-for-26 over his previous eight games. Caballero is dragging around a poor .408 OPS through 48 plate appearances overall, with his five stolen bases representing his lone positive fantasy output. He's likely to lose his everyday role at shortstop when Anthony Volpe (shoulder), who will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Tuesday, is ready to be activated.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Caballero See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 57 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 48 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Top 10 Spring Training Job Battle Winners18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Caballero See More