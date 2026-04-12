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Jose Caballero News: Notches clutch hits vs. former club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Caballero went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Saturday's extra-inning loss to Tampa Bay.

Caballero twice rose to the occasion late in the game, rapping a double to left field in the eighth inning to produce two runs and adding a run-scoring single in the 10th. It was a much-needed outcome for the speedy utility man, as he entered Saturday having gone just 1-for-26 over his previous eight games. Caballero is dragging around a poor .408 OPS through 48 plate appearances overall, with his five stolen bases representing his lone positive fantasy output. He's likely to lose his everyday role at shortstop when Anthony Volpe (shoulder), who will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Tuesday, is ready to be activated.

Jose Caballero
New York Yankees
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