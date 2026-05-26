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Jose Caballero News: Resting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Caballero is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.

Following his return from the injured list Friday, Caballero started in each of the Yankees' ensuing three games, going 3-for-11 with an RBI. The Yankees are likely to continue deploying Caballero as their primary shortstop, but he'll hit the bench Tuesday while manager Aaron Boone opens up the position for Anthony Volpe.

Jose Caballero
New York Yankees
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