Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Caballero headshot

Jose Caballero News: Scores three times in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2025 at 7:12am

Caballero went 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored Saturday against the Yankees.

Caballero has gotten the majority of his playing time on the small side of a platoon in right field. However, he was in the lineup at shortstop against a righty Saturday and delivered an impactful performance. Even with part-time playing time, Caballero has five extra-base hits and five stolen bases across 44 plate appearances.

Jose Caballero
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now