Jose Caballero News: Scores three times in win

Caballero went 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored Saturday against the Yankees.

Caballero has gotten the majority of his playing time on the small side of a platoon in right field. However, he was in the lineup at shortstop against a righty Saturday and delivered an impactful performance. Even with part-time playing time, Caballero has five extra-base hits and five stolen bases across 44 plate appearances.