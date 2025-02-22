Fantasy Baseball
Jose Caballero headshot

Jose Caballero News: Starts in right field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Caballero went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

Caballero didn't have a notable day at the dish, but he did start in right field. While Caballero boasts defensive versatility along the infield, he has only one appearance in the outfield across two seasons in the majors. Per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the Rays are hoping that Caballero proves capable of handling corner outfield duties as a reserve option during the regular season.

Jose Caballero
Tampa Bay Rays
