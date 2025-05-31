Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Caballero headshot

Jose Caballero News: Swipes 19th bag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Caballero went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI, three runs scored, a walk and a stolen base Saturday against the Astros.

Caballero got the chance to lead off with a lefty on the mound, the second consecutive time he's done so. He delivered an excellent performance, extending his hitting streak to five games while also swiping his 19th stolen base of the campaign. Caballero is known primarily for his defense and speed, but he quietly has maintained a 115 wRC+ and .326 wOBA across 154 plate appearances on the campaign.

Jose Caballero
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now