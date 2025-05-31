Jose Caballero News: Swipes 19th bag

Caballero went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI, three runs scored, a walk and a stolen base Saturday against the Astros.

Caballero got the chance to lead off with a lefty on the mound, the second consecutive time he's done so. He delivered an excellent performance, extending his hitting streak to five games while also swiping his 19th stolen base of the campaign. Caballero is known primarily for his defense and speed, but he quietly has maintained a 115 wRC+ and .326 wOBA across 154 plate appearances on the campaign.