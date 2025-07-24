Jose Caballero News: Swipes 33rd bag
Caballero went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run, a walk and a stolen base Wednesday against the White Sox.
Caballero continues to see inconsistent playing time, starting three of six games since the All-Star break. That hasn't stopped him from racking up steals, however, as he is tied for the league lead with 33 on the season. Caballero offers little else from a fantasy perspective, as he has only 27 RBI and 34 runs scored across 259 plate appearances for the campaign.
