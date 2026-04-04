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Jose Caballero News: Swipes two bags Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Caballero went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run and two stolen bases in an 8-2 win against the Marlins on Friday.

Even without notching a hit, Caballero made his fantasy managers happy with his pair of thefts. Those who roster the speedster shouldn't be looking for much more from Caballero, who has never hit above .236 or hit more than nine homers in a major-league regular season but who has stolen 122 bases across 376 contests. He's been pretty true to form so far in 2026, posting a lowly .398 OPS and just one RBI but contributing three thefts through seven games. Caballero should maintain a near-everyday role at shortstop for the Yankees until Anthony Volpe (shoulder) is ready to come off the IL, which could happen around early May.

Jose Caballero
New York Yankees
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