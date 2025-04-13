Jose Caballero News: Swipes two bags in win

Caballero went 1-for-3 with a walk, one RBI, one run scored and two steals in Sunday's 8-3 win over Atlanta.

Caballero was a thorn in Atlanta's side throughout the game, driving in a run in the first inning, scoring in the fourth and notching his first multi-steal effort of the season. The 28-year-old is off to a hot start in 2025, slashing .333/.455/.556 with a home run, eight RBI, three runs scored and five steals across 33 plate appearances.