Jose Cabrera News: Set to start Thursday

Cabrera will start Thursday's game against the Giants, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.

The 24-year-old will come up from Reno and join the Diamondbacks' rotation to fill the void created by Michael Soroka's (shoulder) placement on the injured list. Cabrera has made four starts for Arizona this season, giving up 11 earned runs across 17.2 innings, and he's posted a 6.83 ERA and 1.66 WHIP across 29 frames at Triple-A since his last appearance in the majors July 8.