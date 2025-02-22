Jose Castillo Injury: Exits with trainer
Castillo was removed from Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rockies due to left adductor tightness, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Castillo went down after trying to catch a wild throw from Jordan Lawlar on a play at first base. The severity of Castillo's injury isn't immediately clear, but Arizona will take a closer look at him and should have an update on his condition in the near future.
