Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Castillo headshot

Jose Castillo Injury: Exits with trainer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2025 at 1:20pm

Castillo was removed from Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rockies due to left adductor tightness, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Castillo went down after trying to catch a wild throw from Jordan Lawlar on a play at first base. The severity of Castillo's injury isn't immediately clear, but Arizona will take a closer look at him and should have an update on his condition in the near future.

Jose Castillo
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now