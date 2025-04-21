Fantasy Baseball
Jose Castillo

Jose Castillo News: Makes 2025 debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Castillo (adductor) was activated from the 7-day injured list and recorded two strikeouts across a scoreless inning Saturday for Triple-A Reno.

Castillo began the season on the injured list due to left adductor tightness, but he's since been given the green light to return to the mound. He entered spring camp as a non-roster invitee before going down with the injury, so he could be an option for a mid-season promotion if he pitches well at Triple-A.

Jose Castillo
Arizona Diamondbacks

